Sesame Street pulls Katy Perry from show

In this publicity image released by Sesame Workshop, singer Katy Perry, left, is shown with Elmo performing in a music video called 'Hot and Cold' about opposites on 'Sesame Street.'

NEW YORK – Katy Perry's cleavage is fine for Russell Brand — not so for Elmo and Sesame Street. The children's show says it won't air a taped segment featuring the "California Gurls" singer and Elmo. The pop star — who is known for her risque outfits — wore a gold bustier top as she sang a version of her hit "Hot N Cold." But some felt it was too revealing for the kid set.

Sesame Street said in a statement Thursday that in light of the "feedback we've received" after the bit was aired on YouTube, they won't include it on the show. While the show said it was still available on YouTube, it had been removed by the official Sesame Street YouTube channel. Other versions on YouTube have generated thousands of hits.

A rep for Perry said Thursday that Perry enjoyed her time with Sesame Street and Elmo, and pointed out that the clip is still online on her website.

