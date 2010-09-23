The Dish with Anita: Anita's pasta salad

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - This is one of those recipes that is very simple but tastes absolutely fabulous and makes a great side dish for potlucks and holidays. Because you can make it a couple of days in advance, it's quick, easy and the ingredients are easy to change to suit your taste. Enjoy!
Ingredients:
1 small bag of multi grain colored Rotelle pasta
1/3 cup each - kalamata and green olives, drained (pitted)
1 small red onion, sliced
Chopped fresh dill to taste
2 cups broccoli slaw mix
2 small jars marinated artichoke hearts, drained and coarse chopped
1 cup Wishbone red wine vinaigrette dressing
1 tbsp fresh lemon juice or orange juice
2 tsp sugar
1/4 tsp fresh ground black pepper
1/4 tsp kosher salt
4 tbsp mayo or Miracle whip (or low fat Greek yogurt)
Instructions:
Cook pasta in a large pot of heavily salted boiling water according to package instructions for al dente. In a large bowl place cooked pasta, olives, onion,
broccoli slaw mix, dill and artichoke hearts. Set aside. Next in a small mixing bowl combine remaining ingredients and stir with a whisk. Once completely mixed, pour over pasta mixture and toss to evenly coat. Serve chilled or at room temperature. If too dry, add a little more dressing and mayo (or Greek yogurt).
