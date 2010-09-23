The Dish with Anita: Anita's pasta salad

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - This is one of those recipes that is very simple but tastes absolutely fabulous and makes a great side dish for potlucks and holidays. Because you can make it a couple of days in advance, it's quick, easy and the ingredients are easy to change to suit your taste. Enjoy!

Ingredients:

1 small bag of multi grain colored Rotelle pasta

1/3 cup each - kalamata and green olives, drained (pitted)

1 small red onion, sliced

Chopped fresh dill to taste

2 cups broccoli slaw mix

2 small jars marinated artichoke hearts, drained and coarse chopped

1 cup Wishbone red wine vinaigrette dressing

1 tbsp fresh lemon juice or orange juice

2 tsp sugar

1/4 tsp fresh ground black pepper

1/4 tsp kosher salt

4 tbsp mayo or Miracle whip (or low fat Greek yogurt)

Instructions:

Cook pasta in a large pot of heavily salted boiling water according to package instructions for al dente. In a large bowl place cooked pasta, olives, onion,

broccoli slaw mix, dill and artichoke hearts. Set aside. Next in a small mixing bowl combine remaining ingredients and stir with a whisk. Once completely mixed, pour over pasta mixture and toss to evenly coat. Serve chilled or at room temperature. If too dry, add a little more dressing and mayo (or Greek yogurt).