CrimeFighters Manhunt: Antoine Deonta Dorsey

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The News 8 CrimeFighters are helping in a countywide manhunt for a parolee who's keeping out of sight in the East County.

Antoine Deonta Dorsey, 35, is wanted for violating the conditions of his parole. He's a registered sex offender with a history of crimes against children, drug offenses and battery on a peace officer.

Dorsey is 5 feet, 11 inches, about 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, call San Diego Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-TIPS.

If you see this fugitive, call police. Do not approach him.

