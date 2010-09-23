Chargers' Mathews misses 2nd straight practice

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Chargers running back Ryan Mathews has missed his second straight practice with a high ankle sprain.

The rookie's prospects of playing decrease with every missed practice, making it less likely that he'll be available for Sunday's game at Seattle.

Chargers coach Norv Turner says Mathews is getting better and hasn't been ruled out of the game.

Mathews was hurt in Sunday's home victory against Jacksonville.

He tested his right ankle on the treadmill and in some cutting exercises before practice, but did not participate in the session. The rookie says the joint is sore and uncomfortable, but it won't stop him from playing if given the green light.