Many San Marcos city workers make more than $100K - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Many San Marcos city workers make more than $100K

SAN MARCOS (CBS 8) - In these tough economic times, some city workers in San Marcos are doing pretty well for themselves.

Newly released documents show more than one-third of city employees make more than $100,000 a year.

In this news 8 video story, Jeff Zevely takes a look at the logic behind San Marcos's high salaries.

