Think you're in shape? Try one day in boot camp

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Thousands of people are expected to participate in this weekend's Boot Camp Challenge at Marine Corps Recruit Depot.

The Boot Camp Challenge gives you the chance to run a three-mile-long Marine obstacle course -- the ultimate fitness challenge -- and help them defend our country. The event helps fund support programs to help Marine families build stronger relationships.

"It just really allows me to concentrate more on my job and on the Marines and the recruits and just trying to do my best," Staff Sgt. and drill instructor Rene Barrientes said.

Community Services at MCRD offers daycare, sports programs, and even classes to help Marine families build stronger relationships.

"It's a good experience for both of us, to reconnect and find out why we do some of the things we do," Marine wife Evelyn Barrientes said. "We learned who each other was and it was like, man, we've been married nine years and we're just barely figuring this stuff out."

And for young families some thousands of miles from home, the demands of the Marine life could otherwise be overwhelming.

"As a drill instructor he's gone all the time, all day, all night, doesn't get weekends off, doesn't get days off. He's just gone," Evelyn said.

So you can be one of the not-so-few, but still very proud to help the Marines by getting down and dirty.

"It's so much fun. You have people from all walks of life coming out -- families, young, older.. JROTCs from high school -- everyone comes out and has a great time.. Gettting that experience, working with drill instructors for the day and having them motivate you through the course," spokeswoman Andrea Callahan said.

The Boot Camp Challenge is this Saturday, September 25, at MCRD. Online registration is closed, but you can sign up on-site Saturday morning.

