THURSDAY, September 23, 2010

Dog-lover down on his luck needs help to save pet

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A San Diego man down on his luck had things go from bad to worse when his dog was attacked.

But thanks to the generosity of strangers, Sitka will be saved.

In this Your Stories report, Craig McKee has the touching story.

