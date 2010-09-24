Judge says Lindsay Lohan should receive bail - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Judge says Lindsay Lohan should receive bail

Lindsay Lohan arrives for a hearing at the Beverly Hills Courthouse in Beverly Hills, Calif., Friday, Sept. 24, 2010. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Lindsay Lohan arrives for a hearing at the Beverly Hills Courthouse in Beverly Hills, Calif., Friday, Sept. 24, 2010. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – A judge cleared the way for Lindsay Lohan's release from jail on $300,000 bail after the actress challenged a ruling earlier in the day that would have kept her in jail for nearly a month.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Patricia Schnegg set the amount Friday evening. Schnegg imposed several restrictions on Lohan's release, including that she must wear an alcohol-monitoring bracelet.

The monitor must be in place within 24 hours of her release.

It is unclear when Lohan could be released.

As conditions of bail, Lohan is also prohibited from possessing any controlled substances, refrain from drinking and stay out of places where they are primarily sold.

Schnegg's ruling came after Lohan's attorney, Shawn Chapman Holley, filed a late-afternoon appeal seeking bail for the "Mean Girls" star. Holley had been prohibited from arguing for bail during the Friday morning hearing when Judge Elden Fox ordered the starlet held until an Oct. 22 hearing.

Schnegg's ruling states that defendants are entitled to bail in misdemeanor cases, which applies to Lohan.

District Attorney's spokeswoman Sandi Gibbons said prosecutors did not oppose Lohan's motion to seek bail.

Lohan was whisked from a Beverly Hills court Friday morning and was at the facility for about eight hours when the order clearing her release was issued.

Fox's decision to jail Lohan came after the "Mean Girls" star failed a court-ordered drug test after being released from rehab last month.

Lohan remains in an isolation unit of a women's jail in suburban Los Angeles, where she spent 14 days after a previous judge determined she violated the terms of her probation.

 

Copyright 2010 The Associated Press.

