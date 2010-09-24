San Diego judge facing misconduct allegations

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A San Diego judge is facing allegations of misconduct that include videotaping court proceedings to pitch herself for a TV reality show.
The state Commission on Judicial Performance says it will investigate allegations that Superior Court Judge DeAnn M. Salcido made improper remarks during the taping and on other occasions, such as using the words "booty call" and mocking a defendant who wore an Oakland Raiders jersey.
She also allegedly had a defendant arrested for contempt without due process.
Salcido faces a hearing. If the agency finds wrongdoing, it can discipline Salcido or even remove her from the bench.
In a statement, Salcido told the San Diego Union-Tribune that she made errors in judgment in a handful of comments out of thousands of court appearances.
