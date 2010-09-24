Car chase in East County leads to collision, arrest

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An auto theft suspect led officers on a 35-minute road chase through the East County Friday, speeding over several freeways and numerous city streets and getting into a collision before finally pulling over.
The pursuit began shortly before 10:30 a.m., when a California Highway Patrol officer spotted a car being driven the wrong way on Woodside Avenue, near Riverford Road in Lakeside, CHP public affairs Officer Jesse Udovich said.
The driver of the white 1990 Toyota Camry refused to yield when the officer tried to pull him over, instead speeding off and crisscrossing the area on various neighborhood streets.
Despite getting into a collision with a passing vehicle near State Route 67, the man continued to flee, passing through El Cajon and continuing to the west on Interstate 8, Udovich said.
During the chase, the CHP ran a check on the four-door sedan and determined that it had been reported stolen.
The suspect avoided several tire-flattening spike strips officers laid out in his path as Highway Patrol officers chased him, aided by El Cajon police and a sheriff's helicopter crew keeping tabs on the chase from above.
Shortly after 11 a.m., the fleeing man pulled over at Culowee Street and University Avenue in La Mesa and was taken into custody without incident, according to the CHP.
The 24-year-old suspect's name was not immediately available.
No injuries were reported.
Two people died early Sunday morning after a high-speed chase ended in a head-on crash in North County.
A man was shot and killed by police at an officer- involved shooting in Escondido, a sheriff's lieutenant said Sunday.
An approaching winter storm is poised to open an "atmospheric river" of subtropical rain clouds on Southern California this week, but the San Diego area is expected to see just a fraction of that moisture, forecasters said Sunday.
A man threw rocks at vehicles on Interstate 5 near Imperial Beach Sunday, and threatened police with a pickaxe as he ran into a riverbed.
San Diego Sen. Toni Atkins will make history Wednesday when she becomes the first woman and first lesbian to hold the California Senate's top job.
A 16-year-old boy was allegedly drunk when he crashed his car into a stopped vehicle, pinning a motorist between two bumpers, police said Sunday.
A 27-year-old man suffered fatal injuries as the result of a "punching game'' inside of a bar Saturday morning in the Gaslamp
neighborhood of San Diego.
A large plume of smoke filled the sky in Miramar on Saturday morning after a concrete supply building went up in flames.
SANDAG began removing call boxes along urban highways throughout the San Diego region this month and will continue to do so through June, reflecting a decrease in call volume due to the increase in cell phone ownership.
Authorities today announced that police have arrested a suspect in connection with Friday's sexual assault on the campus of San Diego Mesa College. The name of the suspect was not immediately released.