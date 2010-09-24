Car chase in East County leads to collision, arrest

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An auto theft suspect led officers on a 35-minute road chase through the East County Friday, speeding over several freeways and numerous city streets and getting into a collision before finally pulling over.



The pursuit began shortly before 10:30 a.m., when a California Highway Patrol officer spotted a car being driven the wrong way on Woodside Avenue, near Riverford Road in Lakeside, CHP public affairs Officer Jesse Udovich said.



The driver of the white 1990 Toyota Camry refused to yield when the officer tried to pull him over, instead speeding off and crisscrossing the area on various neighborhood streets.



Despite getting into a collision with a passing vehicle near State Route 67, the man continued to flee, passing through El Cajon and continuing to the west on Interstate 8, Udovich said.



During the chase, the CHP ran a check on the four-door sedan and determined that it had been reported stolen.



The suspect avoided several tire-flattening spike strips officers laid out in his path as Highway Patrol officers chased him, aided by El Cajon police and a sheriff's helicopter crew keeping tabs on the chase from above.



Shortly after 11 a.m., the fleeing man pulled over at Culowee Street and University Avenue in La Mesa and was taken into custody without incident, according to the CHP.



The 24-year-old suspect's name was not immediately available.



No injuries were reported.