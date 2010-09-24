Zoo Day: Isa the fossa - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Zoo Day: Isa the fossa

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - It can wield its tail like a tightrope walker's pole and moves so swiftly through the trees that scientists have had trouble observing it.

In this Zoo Day video story, we're learning about fossas. Rick Schwartz introduces us to four-month-old Isa.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.