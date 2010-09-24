Schwarzenegger blasts union for backing legalized pot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger has blasted California's largest union for supporting a November ballot measure to legalize marijuana.

The governor wrote an opinion piece for Friday's Los Angeles Times, calling it a flawed initiative that would make California a laughingstock, cause legal nightmares and risk public safety.

Schwarzenegger's piece attacks the 700,000-member Service Employees International Union for endorsing the measure.

The SEIU has said the plan could bring tax income to fill empty government coffers.

The governor says the union could do more to save jobs and prevent budget cuts by embracing pension reform.

The SEIU is resisting his reform demands, although a handful of other unions have agreed to pension concessions.

___

Information from: Los Angeles Times