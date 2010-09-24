Military puts on show for Fleet Week

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The Marines, sailors and Coast Guard have taken over San Diego, as the ninth Annual Fleet Week got underway its first weekend.

During Fleet Week, San Diegans and many from outside the area are in America's Finest City to get an up close and hands on experience and learn about what the military does to serve our community.

Also on hand last weekend, were the stars of the CBS show NCIS: Los Angeles, LL Cool J and Chris O'Donnell. While not actual members of the Navy's elite investigative team, their preparation is close to the real thing.

"We have a lot of real agents that come down on set that we consult with. We've taken trips to Camp Pendleton to visit with Special Ops guys in the Marines and Navy to learn how to make sure our characters present things properly," said LL Cool J.

"My kids are so thrilled to walk and board some of these ships, I've never seen anything like it it's amazing to get to interact with everybody," said Christ O'Donnell.

O'Donnell also says while they only play the role of military investigators on the show, he's more than honored to be a part of fleet week and pay respect to those in uniform.

"I've such great appreciation for the military and the guys who are in active duty and those who served before," he added.

Fleet Week truly offers a rare inside look at the machines and weapons that defend our countries freedoms.

The new season of NCIS: Los Angeles can be seen on CBS every Tuesday at 9 p.m.

Fleet Week continues through October 3.

NCIS: LOS ANGELES (the first season) is now available on Blu-ray and DVD from CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Entertainment. NCIS: LOS ANGELES follows the high-stakes world of the Office of Special Projects (OSP), a division of NCIS responsible for apprehending dangerous and elusive criminals posing a threat to national security. Special Agents "G" Callen (O'Donnell) and Sam Hanna (LL COOL J) lead an elite team of agents, going deep undercover, putting their lives on the line to bring down their targets.