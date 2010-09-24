Brush fire closes part of I-15 in Rainbow

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Ground and air crews battled a brush fire near Interstate 15 in Rainbow Friday afternoon.

According to Cal Fire, the blaze started as a car fire that spread to nearby brush.

The fire was seen on the west side of Interstate 15 near a border checkpoint and has burned about 10 acres.

Traffic was mostly affected on the southbound side of the freeway, with some lanes closed for fire engines. Traffic on the northbound side of the freeway was also affected.

