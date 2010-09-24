Border guard accused of accepting bribes to allow drug trafficking

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two men, including a border guard, who allegedly accepted bribes from undercover agents they thought were drug smugglers, were arraigned Friday on suspicion of bribery, conspiracy to import cocaine and other charges.
Oscar Osbaldo Ortiz-Martinez, 30, of El Centro, a Customs and Border Protection Officer in Calexico, was arrested Thursday as he tried to accept what he allegedly thought was a $30,000 bribe for allowing a vehicle with drugs hidden inside to pass through his inspection station two days earlier, according to a four-count criminal complaint.
Co-defendant Victor Manuel Silva Jr., 30, also of El Centro, is accused of being the alleged middleman between Ortiz-Martinez and the bogus drug traffickers who were actually undercover officers, according to the complaint.
Both were arraigned before U.S. Magistrate Judge Peter C. Lewis in federal court in El Centro.
The complaint alleges that Ortiz-Martinez received $22,000 for allowing vehicles he believed to be carrying drugs to pass through his primary inspection lane on June 3 and Sept. 21.
According to the complaint, the defendants thought they were taking bribes from drug traffickers who were in fact undercover agents and informants.
The defendants are scheduled to return to court Tuesday for a detention hearing.
Two people died early Sunday morning after a high-speed chase ended in a head-on crash in North County.
A man was shot and killed by police at an officer- involved shooting in Escondido, a sheriff's lieutenant said Sunday.
An approaching winter storm is poised to open an "atmospheric river" of subtropical rain clouds on Southern California this week, but the San Diego area is expected to see just a fraction of that moisture, forecasters said Sunday.
A man threw rocks at vehicles on Interstate 5 near Imperial Beach Sunday, and threatened police with a pickaxe as he ran into a riverbed.
San Diego Sen. Toni Atkins will make history Wednesday when she becomes the first woman and first lesbian to hold the California Senate's top job.
A 16-year-old boy was allegedly drunk when he crashed his car into a stopped vehicle, pinning a motorist between two bumpers, police said Sunday.
A 27-year-old man suffered fatal injuries as the result of a "punching game'' inside of a bar Saturday morning in the Gaslamp
neighborhood of San Diego.
A large plume of smoke filled the sky in Miramar on Saturday morning after a concrete supply building went up in flames.
SANDAG began removing call boxes along urban highways throughout the San Diego region this month and will continue to do so through June, reflecting a decrease in call volume due to the increase in cell phone ownership.
Authorities today announced that police have arrested a suspect in connection with Friday's sexual assault on the campus of San Diego Mesa College. The name of the suspect was not immediately released.