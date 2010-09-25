McNeill ends holdout, signs with Bolts

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Chargers say left tackle Marcus McNeill has signed his contract tender and ended his holdout.

However, he must sit out the next three games because he and wide receiver Vincent Jackson were placed on the roster exempt list by general manager A.J. Smith on Aug. 20. He'll be eligible to play Oct. 17 at St. Louis.

McNeill said on his Twitter account, "great to be back today.. GO BOLTS."

When McNeill hadn't signed his $3,168,000 tender as a restricted free agent by June 15, the Chargers were entitled to reduce the tender to 110 percent of his 2009 salary, costing him more than $2.5 million.

