SoCal's 'Dinnertime Bandit' sentenced to 45 years

ORANGE, Calif. (AP) — The man dubbed the "Dinnertime Bandit" has been sentenced to 45 years to life in prison.

Paul Layton Keesling was sentenced Friday in Orange County Superior Court for a 2007 burglary in Newport Beach in which he stole more than $200,000 in jewels and cash.

That crime combined with his previous convictions for violent offenses made it his third strike, enhancing his sentence, The Los Angeles Times reported.

Prosecutors call the 51-year-old Keesling a career criminal who has stolen millions in jewelry, weapons and cash from homes from Santa Barbara to San Diego.

He earned his nickname for his habit of targeting homes between about 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., when families were out for dinner.

