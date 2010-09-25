Firefighters battle Santee brush fire

SANTEE (CNS) - A brush fire broke out today in Santee, and three homes were evacuated as a precaution, according to the sheriff's department.

The blaze was reported at 4:08 p.m. near Lake Canyon Road and Halberns Road, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

As of 4:45 p.m., no structures had been damaged, but firefighters were still battling the blaze.