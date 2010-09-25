Rollover crash in Pacific Beach hospitalizes woman, kills dog

PACIFIC BEACH (CNS) - A woman was injured today and a dog died in a rollover car crash in Pacific Beach, according to the fire department.

The crash occurred about 4:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Pacific Beach Drive, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Paramedics helped free the woman from the wreckage, and she was hospitalized in unknown condition.

A dog in the car died at the scene, paramedics said.