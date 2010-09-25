Civilians compete in Marine Boot Camp Challenge - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Civilians compete in Marine Boot Camp Challenge

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) - Marine Corps Boot Camp is where thousands of men and women transform their lives as a civilian into a marine.

In this News 8 video story, Adrienne Moore transformed herself into a recruit to see if she had what it takes to survive MCRD's "Boot Camp Challenge."

