Chargers LB Merriman out with calf injury

SEATTLE (AP) — San Diego linebacker Shawne Merriman left the Chargers' game against the Seattle Seahawks after injuring his left calf in the first quarter Sunday.

Merriman was injured midway through the quarter, and the Chargers announced he was out. Merriman was seen on the Chargers' bench with a wrap on his left leg.

Merriman's backup, Larry English, was inactive for Sunday's game with a foot injury.

The Chargers also appeared to lose starting right guard Louis Vasquez, who injured his left knee after getting caught in a pile. Vasquez was taken off the field on a cart. The Chargers said his return was questionable.