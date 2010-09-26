Plane from San Diego crashes in Mexico

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) - The fate of four people aboard a plane that crashed in Baja California remains unknown.

According to the FAA, the plane took off Saturday from San Diego and was headed to Los Cabos, en route to Argentina.

A Mexican military helicopter spotted the wreckage in the mountains near Cabo San Lucas.

Rescuers attempted to reach the crash site yesterday—no word yet on what they may have found.

The FAA website shows Douglas Baker of Ukiah, California is the plane's registered owner, but officials believe Baker may have recently sold it.

--

THIS IS AN UPDATE TO THE PREVIOUS STORY BELOW

--

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Authorities say a twin-engine plane that apparently departed from San Diego crashed in the mountains of Baja California.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor says rescuers are attempting to hike to the crash site Sunday. The fate of those on board is unknown.

Mexican military personnel in a helicopter spotted the wreckage of the Beechcraft Baron in steep and rugged terrain near Cabo San Lucas after the crash Saturday. They were unable to land.

Gregor says it's not known how many people were on board.

The plane is believed to have departed from San Diego to Los Cabos, Mexico, en route to Argentina.

There were reports that the plane broke apart but did not catch fire after hitting the mountain.