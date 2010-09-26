Heisey, Bailey lead Reds to 12-2 win over Padres - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Heisey, Bailey lead Reds to 12-2 win over Padres

Posted: Updated:
Cincinnati Reds' Chris Heisey tries to score past the tag of San Diego Padres catcher Yorvit Torrealba during the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 26, 2010 in San Diego. Heisey was out on the play. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) Cincinnati Reds' Chris Heisey tries to score past the tag of San Diego Padres catcher Yorvit Torrealba during the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 26, 2010 in San Diego. Heisey was out on the play. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Chris Heisey homered and hit a three-run double, leading the Cincinnati Reds to a 12-2 romp over the San Diego Padres on Sunday, reducing their magic number to one for winning the NL Central.

Joey Votto and Brandon Phillips also homered for the Reds, denied a chance to clinch the division title when the St. Louis Cardinals held on to win 8-7 at the Chicago Cubs. Cincinnati is off Monday and then opens a three-game series at home Tuesday night against the Houston Astros.

San Diego's loss ensured a playoff spot for the Philadelphia Phillies, who lead the NL East by six games over Atlanta.

The Padres dropped a half-game behind the first-place San Francisco Giants in the NL West race, and took a half-game lead over Atlanta in the wild-card race.

