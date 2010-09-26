Deputies search for 3 suspects in sexual assault of teen girl

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) - Authorities are still looking for three men, suspected of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 15-year old girl.

The assault happened as the victim was walking home from school in Encinitas Friday. The teen says she was grabbed from behind and forced into a white sedan by three Hispanic men.

An hour later, they dropped her off near San Dieguito Academy.

The sheriff's department warns parents to exercise caution this week.

"I've directed about every uniform patrol in my station to be out in full force on Monday with a very large visible presence," said Captain Sherri Sarro. "The best thing I can say to parents is that if you can't be with your kids, drop them off at school or ensure that if they are walking, they have a companion to and from school."

If you have any information in this case, the Sheriff's Department asks you to call CrimeStoppers at 888-580-8477.