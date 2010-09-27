New changes in health care overhaul take effect - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

New changes in health care overhaul take effect

Posted: Updated:

(CBS8) San Diego- Some provisions of President Barack Obama's health care overhaul took effect Thursday, including an end to lifetime caps on medical costs.

The overhaul allows parents to keep their adult children on their health plans until age 26. Insurers can no longer deny coverage to children with pre-existing conditions, although some insurance companies, including Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Cigna, have announced they will stop selling child-only policies in several states, including California. Also, some preventive care will no longer require copayments.

Consumers will have to wait for their policies annual renewal date for most changes to take effect.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.