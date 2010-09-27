Chula Vista teen killed in car crash on I-805

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - Friends and family are mourning an 18-year-old Chula Vista woman who was killed when the sedan she was riding in collided with a van, crashed into a ravine and burst into flames over the weekend.



Eileen Dominque Miranda was one of several passengers in a northbound sedan that crashed along Interstate 805, just south of H Street about 5:15 p.m. Saturday, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.



The driver of the sedan apparently lost control and the vehicle left the roadway into a ravine.



Miranda was carried away from the burning sedan and a passerby performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on her until paramedics arrived and took over to no avail, the Medical Examiner's Office reported, adding that she died at the scene.



According to published reports, six other people were injured and taken to hospitals.