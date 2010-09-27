Heat wave peaks Monday across San Diego County

With stretches of dry, warm and windy weather expected this autumn and city budget cutbacks in the works, it is essential for San Diegans to do all they can to protect themselves from fires, authorities stressed Monday.

With stretches of dry, warm and windy weather expected this autumn and city budget cutbacks in the works, it is essential for San Diegans to do all they can to protect themselves from fires, authorities said.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The above-average temperatures in San Diego County are expected to last through the work week, according to the National Weather Service.

El Cajon heated up to 106 degrees Sunday afternoon, and other inland areas like Valley Center, Ramona and Poway also reached triple digits. Highs in the 90s were recorded in many other areas, and the official San Diego reporting station at Lindbergh Field reached 89 degrees.

"(Monday) will be as hot as today or even a little hotter before we see a bit of a break Tuesday, but Tuesday will still be very warm," said Mark Moede of the NWS.

Temperatures will be above normal through the work week - just not as extreme as Sunday and Monday, Moede said.

The heat was accompanied by winds that gusted mainly through the mountain passes. The combination, however, did not spark any brush fires by mid-afternoon Sunday.

According to Cal Fire, fires in Mexico sent up smoke visible in far eastern San Diego County.

San Diego lifeguard Lt. Andy Lerum said crowds at Mission and Pacific beaches were as big as any he saw all summer, but despite some rip currents, the rescues were routine.

A dispatcher with Heartland Fire, which dispatches for a number of inland fire departments, said there were a few medical aid calls for people overcome by the heat, but none were serious.

Health experts recommend drinking plenty of water and avoiding strenuous exercise during the hottest parts of the day.

As hot as it is, the highs are well below records for the day.

The high pressure causing all the heat will move slightly to the east on Tuesday, allowing for cooling mainly along the coastline, Moede said.