Lockdown after suspicious package delivered to East County school

SPRING VALLEY (CNS) - The delivery of a package that seemed out of place to administrators at an East County high school Monday prompted a campus lockdown while a bomb squad examined the box, which turned out to contain an innocent shipment of party supplies.

Staffers at Steele Canyon High School in Spring Valley made an emergency call shortly after 10 a.m. to report receiving the parcel, sheriff's Lt. Jim Duffy said. It was unclear why they decided that the package, which was addressed to a student, seemed suspicious.

School officials evacuated the office/counseling building where the box had arrived and directed all students to remain in their classrooms until the situation was resolved.

Roadways leading onto the Campo Road campus were closed.

By 2:30 p.m., bomb-arson investigators had determined that the package contained party decorations and utensils, sheriff's officials said. Deputies gave an all-clear a short time later and reopened traffic lanes in the area.