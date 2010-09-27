Tractor-trailer accident shuts down Highway 67

POWAY (CNS) - The northern part of state Route 67 was completely closed down for more than two hours Monday following a collision between three vehicles and a tractor-trailer during the morning commute.

The crash happened on a two-lane stretch of the highway, just north of Poway Road, around 7:25 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. No injuries were reported.

Until about 10 a.m., the highway was closed to southbound traffic at Archie Moore Road and to northbound traffic at Poway Road, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.