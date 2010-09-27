San Diego authorities crack down on gangs and smuggling

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Authorities have arrested more than 300 people in a weekend crackdown on gangs believed involved in drug sales and smuggling across the U.S.-Mexican border.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department says Monday that nearly 870 federal, state and local law enforcement agents took part in the countywide sweep on Friday and Saturday.

The sweep resulted in the arrests of 307 people, including more than 50 gang members, on suspicion of crimes ranging from drunken driving to probation violation.

The agency says authorities also seized marijuana, cocaine, heroin, methamphetimes and other drugs.

Dubbed "Operation Allied Shield II," it's the second sweep of the year. In April, 282 people were arrested.

The operation was funded by the Department of Homeland Security.

