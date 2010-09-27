Desperate woman covers her own home in graffiti

PACIFIC BEACH (CBS 8) - A Pacific Beach woman fed up because she says no one will listen to her about her domestic problems decided to graffiti them onto her home. Now neighbors are concerned about how their community looks, even though they say they're sympathetic to her problem.

Neighbors say they had no idea Paul and Lindy Stanford had such a volatile relationship, but even if they had, they would've never guessed it would escalate to something like this. Lindy has covered virtually every inch of their home with some alarming words, all in paint for the entire neighborhood to see.

"This is a nice, quiet neighborhood, and it's shocking," a neighbor said.

It's the house everyone is talking about in Pacific Beach.

"Everybody has problems, everybody has issues, but I don't think it's the best way to solve it. But it definitely got some attention," neighbor Susan Slaten said.

Slaten lives two doors down from what she calls the eyesore of the neighborhood. Lindy Stanford lives there, and she tells News 8 she has long been the victim of domestic violence and was so fed up with her husband Paul that she kicked him out and covered their home with disturbing comments about their relationship and police -- all in paint.

"Everybody has told me to relax. I'm done relaxing," Stanford said.

According to San Diego police, officers have responded to 10 domestic violence calls at the Stanfords' Gresham Street home in the last nine months. Paul Stanford was arrested at one point, but according to court records, he was never convicted of any crime. There is also a temporary restraining order in place that prohibits Stanford from coming within 100 feet of his wife.

"I've been here since 1951 and I've never seen anything like this," neighbor Norman Phillips said.

Phillips was one of the few neighbors who hadn't seen the graffiti. While he's sympathetic to the couple's situation, he calls the move a bold one.

"I thought somebody else did this in the middle of the night, but she did this? Maybe she's crying for help and the system isn't helping her," Phillips said.

While residents say they want the Stanfords to paint over the remarks, they also hope the two can move past their differences, for their sake and their neighbors.

"I hope that this doesn't become a dangerous situation because it's kind of spooky, you don't want anything terrible to happen in your neighborhood," Slaten said.

News 8 tried to contact Paul Stanford for comment and his side of the story, but he didn't return any of our phone calls.

Lindy Stanford says she doesn't plan on repainting the home before she moves out Oct. 13.