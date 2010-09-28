Cooler temps and thunderstorms expected for San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Slightly cooler temperatures were expected Tuesday around San Diego County, along with a chance of thunderstorms. Forecasters said.

"Thunderstorm chances will be highest over the mountains (but) some coastal areas could even have thunderstorms, especially today and Wednesday," according to the National Weather Service.

The agency's forecast called for highs Tuesday in the high 79s along the coast, high 80s to low 90s inland, low 90s to mid-90s in the valleys, low 80s to low 90s in the mountains and high 90s to low 100s in the deserts.

The above-average temperatures that first struck over the weekend will last through the work week, according to the Weather Service.

On Monday, highs around the county were 108 degrees at the Carlsbad Airport, 111 at Miramar, 106 in Point Loma, 112 in Spring Valley, 104 in Alpine, 110 in Poway, 109 in Fallbrook and 111 in San Marcos.