Putting their best hoof forward: Miracle foals going home!

RANCHO SANTA FE (CBS 8) - For the past six months we've watched twin foals defy the odds of survival. Now it's time for them to move on to greener pastures. Jeff Zevely attended the send off ceremony at the Helen Woodward Animal Center in Rancho Santa Fe.

"Sunny" and, "Angel", a pair of extremely rare twin foals that overcame HUGE odds against their survival are now 6 months old and will be leaving the Equine Hospital at Helen Woodward Animal Center (HWAC) for the first time! The foals were transferred to the hospital in Rancho Santa Fe within hours after their birth on March 28, 2010. Now the foals and their mother, a maiden mare named, "Lena," are leaving for greener pastures.

"The odds of a mare and twin foals reaching full-term are about one in a million," says HWAC spokesman John Van Zante. "Add to that a one in 10,000 chance of all three surviving the foaling and another one in 15,000 chance of them surviving the first two weeks and you can see that these really are miracle babies! Now they're doing great!"

Sunny and Angel were foaled on Sunday, March 28 in the Fallbrook area. Lena's owner was not expecting twins. But Sunny emerged and a few seconds later his little sister followed in what is called a, "Shadow birth."

Hospital Manager Christen Hanley says, "It hasn't been easy. Sunny and Angel overcame several medical issues that could have jeopardized their chances of survival. Dr. Rodrigo Vazquez applied splints to hold their front legs in position while the bones and muscles matured. Now their legs are strong, they're both healthy, and they're ready to begin their lives as normal, romping foals."

The twins and Lena have developed a worldwide following through live, streaming video. On Tuesday morning at 11:00 HWAC's will hold the final online news conference before the stream stops. Van Zante says, "Lena, Sunny, and Angel will go to an undisclosed location. After six months of living in front of cameras, it's time for them to have some privacy as they move on with their lives."

Sunny and Angel will live at an undisclosed property in Rancho Sante Fe. Their mother will live at a separate Rancho Sante Fe property but will visit her offspring from time to time.