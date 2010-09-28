Publicist: Lopez, wife ending 17-year marriage - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Publicist: Lopez, wife ending 17-year marriage

Posted: Updated:
FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2009 file photo, George Lopez and his wife Ann Serrano attends the Entertainment Weekly and Women In Film Pre-Emmy Party in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Shea Walsh, file) FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2009 file photo, George Lopez and his wife Ann Serrano attends the Entertainment Weekly and Women In Film Pre-Emmy Party in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Shea Walsh, file)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A publicist says George Lopez and his wife are ending their 17-year marriage.

A brief statement issued Monday by publicist Ina Treciokas says the comedian and his wife Ann came to the decision together and the breakup will be amicable.

It did not offer further details, other than to say the pair would remain business partners in a charitable foundation.

Court records did not indicate the couple had filed a petition for divorce or legal separation.

The 49-year-old comedian hosts the late-night talk show "Lopez Tonight" on TBS. Ann Lopez donated a kidney to her husband in 2005.

The pair have a teenage daughter.

The split was first reported by celebrity website TMZ.com.

 

Copyright 2010 The Associated Press.

