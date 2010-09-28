Lanes reopened after heavy equipment accident on I-15

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Southbound Interstate 15 in Mira Mesa had to be completely closed for several hours Tuesday after a tractor-trailer struck the framework of a bridge under construction over the freeway, dislodging a metal beam above the lanes.

The non-injury accident at Carroll Canyon Road was reported shortly before 1:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash, which involved a commercial truck carrying an oversize load, damaged falsework -- a temporary support structure used during bridge work, according to Caltrans. The bracing system was erected as part of a project to add carpool lanes to the interstate, said Edward Cartagena, a spokesman for the state agency.

The impact knocked a steel I-beam out of place, leaving it protruding downward from the overpass, the CHP reported.

All five southbound lanes were shut down to allow Caltrans personnel to assess the damage and fix the falsework, Cartagena said. Traffic was diverted off the freeway and back onto it south of the bridge, creating backups for miles to the north.

Repairs were complete and all lanes reopened by 3:30 p.m., Cartagena said. Residual congestion, however, kept traffic heavier than normal in the area as the afternoon commute got under way, the CHP reported.