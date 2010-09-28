How hot is too hot for school kids? - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

How hot is too hot for school kids?

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The hot weather has some parents wondering what schools are doing to protect their kids from the heat, but the San Diego Unified School District's heat wave policy isn't much of a policy at all.

In this News 8 video story, Shawn Styles reports from Madison High in Clairemont with the details.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.