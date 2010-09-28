Harbor Days ahead

OCEANSIDE (CBS 8) - On the leeward side of Oceanside, folks along the docks have it knocked.

"Why would anybody ever go to Hawaii when you've got this?" a resident said.

After all, Oceanside Harbor has a great location.

"We're the only harbor between San Diego and Orange County. We're a nice little quaint harbor and we're lucky to have it," Leslee Gaul of the Convention and Visitor's Bureau said.

Oceanside Harbor has an East Coast look with a West Coast vibe. An eclectic mix of shops and restaurants dot the docks. Dominic Trubiano opened his place there a decade ago.

"It's heaven, beautiful. I love every day I get out here and work," he said.

Retired Vista firefighter Les George spends his days on the water aboard the Obsession.

"I run a small business here in Oceanside Harbor. We take guests from all the local time share resorts, we take them out sailing in our beautiful Pacific Ocean out there," he said.

Les will point out the harbor's hidden highlights.

Hollywood has its sign, Oceanside has its sign," he said.

He'll tell you a bit about the sailors who call this port home.

"Right now there's about 1,000 boats in this harbor. Most of this is kind of a working man's harbor. If you look around most of the boats are a little bit smaller. There's about a seven-year waiting list, believe it or not, to get into this harbor," he said.

This weekend, the harbor's inhabitants invite you to join them.

"Oceanside Harbor Days -- it's a pirate-themed event. Very family oriented. The kids have a great time," Gaul said.

It's a great chance to discover another side of Oceanside, by joining the rare birds who flock around the dock.