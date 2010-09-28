Hot weather bugging you? It could be the insects

LINDA VISTA (CBS 8) - If the hot weather is bugging you, it could be the insects. The heat is bringing them out, and it isn't pretty.

It started with an innocent slap. Our Jeff Zevely was at the beach Monday where he encountered a pesky pest. It looked like a flying ant, but with its red head. Long black body and equal-length wings, he squashed a dry wood termite on the move.

"We've had a very mild summer. The dry wood termites haven't swarmed at all. Usually they start in August, they swarm all the way through fall. Basically since we haven't had any hot weather, this is the first that we've had, they want to get out," Bill Henselmeier of Harbor Pest Control said.

The hot weather also speeds up the development process of not only termites, but many other winged insects.

"Instead of 100 fleas in 21 days, you'll have 400 fleas in 21 days," Henselmeier said.

Since the weather took a turn for the warm, phones at Harbor Pest Control have been ringing off the hook, and Henselmeier says every caller in the last three days has complained about termites.

"They are real weak flyers. They get up, they flutter in the air swarming towards the sun. Wherever they are going to go, they're going to land, do their little dance, kick their wings off and start their little home," Henselmeier said.

As soon as the weather begins to cool down again, the termites will stop swarming and their development cycles will take longer.