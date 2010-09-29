First gubernatorial debate between Whitman and Brown

San Diego (CBS8) - Democrat Jerry Brown and Republican Meg Whitman held their first of three planned debates, before voters head to the polls on November 2nd. Tuesday's hour-long debate was held at the University of California, Davis.

The two candidates pitched their ideas to fix the state's 19-billion dollar budget deficit and get people in this state back to work.

Meg Whitman stated, "I put together a very detailed plan to create two million new private sector jobs by 2015. The first thing is we have got to make the state more business friendly. We have to hold we have to put a sign on California that says open for business. First, as I said I want to do some targeted tax cuts. I want to eliminate the factory tax. This is a tax that penalizes manufacturers. If we lose manufacturing we will lose the soul of our state."

Jerry Brown stated, " I have a very specific plan and it's not to give a five billion dollar tax break to myself, much less the billionaires and the millionaires. My plan is to invest in clean energy, the green tech of the future. I don't want to go back to the 19th century and listen to the oil companies of Texas. I want to stand firm on AB32, our climate and new energy jobs bill."

San Diegan Corinne Fleming, a Whitman supporter, said, "I think it's about time the state of California was run by somebody in business and not in politics that knows what it means to make a payroll, and pay your rent."

Roger Brown, who moved to San Diego four years ago from Oakland, said, "I think Jerry Brown was a fantastic governor, fantastic mayor of Oakland, and I'm looking forward to getting him back in office."

Two major polls in the past week showed the race to be close. The Field Poll had the two candidates tied, 41 to 41 percent, and The Los Angeles Times poll showed Brown leading Whitman 49 to 44 percent.