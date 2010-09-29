Obama: GOP hasn't been honest with Americans

President Barack Obama speaks during a discussion with neighborhood families in the backyard of the Clubb family in Des Moines, Iowa, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2010. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Arguing doggedly against returning Republicans to power, President Barack Obama told Iowa voters Wednesday that the GOP has been dishonest about what needs to be done to revive the economy and restore middle-class dreams.

"We can't pretend that there are shortcuts," the president said, addressing about 70 voters in a grassy backyard.

"When you look at the choice we face in this election coming up," Obama said, "the other side, what it's really offering is the same policies that from 2001 to 2009 put off hard problems and didn't really speak honestly to the American people about how we're gonna get this country on track over the long term."

Five weeks ahead of midterm elections that will determine whether Democrats retain control of Congress, Obama confronted stark voter angst. The first question he got was from a woman who said of her college-age son and his friends: "They are losing their hope which is a message you inspired them with."

Obama spoke to about 70 people at the home of Jeff and Sandy Clubb. It's the third "backyard discussion" he's held in two days as he tries to convince Americans to keep Democrats in power.

