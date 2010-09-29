San Diego County pursues sex offender alert system

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego County supervisors have approved a plan to alert people by e-mail when sex offenders move in or out of their neighborhoods.

The board voted Tuesday to seek about $20,000 in funding for a one-year pilot program that could begin next year.

The program would allow residents to subscribe to an alert system and note their interest in a specific county area. They'd be e-mailed when a registered sex offender changes residency status in that ZIP code.

The e-mail won't provide an offender's address but it would direct residents to the state Megan's Law Web site for specific information.

There are an estimated 4,000 registered sex offenders in the county.

Sex offender tracking came under scrutiny this year when John Albert Gardner was charged and convicted of killing two San Diego County girls.