Airspace over Miramar will get noisy as preparation for air show begins

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Starting Wednesday, residents living and working around Marine Corps Air Station Miramar will notice a significant rise in the noise level, as pilots practice for the base's annual air show.



Practice for the 2010 Miramar Air Show is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Thursday, according to MCAS Miramar's public affairs office.



The show runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and from 5:30 to 9 p.m. on Saturday.



General admission and blanket seating are free.



This year's show - dubbed "Marines: A Tradition of Uncommon Valor" - will feature the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the Canadian Snowbirds.



During Blue Angels' performances, Kearny Villa Road between Miramar Road and Harris Plant Road will be closed to vehicle, bicycle and pedestrian traffic. San Diego police advised motorists to take Interstate 15 instead.



The Blue Angels are scheduled to perform from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday. The roadway will also be closed for them from noon to 4:45 p.m. Thursday.