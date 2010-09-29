Clerk pistol-whipped and robbed by masked men

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A clerk at a market in Castle had a gun held to his head and was pistol-whipped during a robbery involving three masked men, police said.



Two of the robbers entered the Landis Street Market at 4069 Landis St. around 8:50 p.m. Tuesday while the third waiting outside in the driver's seat of a getaway car, according to San Diego police Officer Dino Delimitros.



One of the robbers inside held a gun to the clerk's head and demanded cash, Delimitros said, adding that the other took cash from a register.



The gunman then pistol-whipped the clerk before the two robbers fled the store, Delimitros said.



They then got into the getaway car, a small dark sedan that left southbound on 41st Street, he said.



All three robbers wore masks and dark clothing, he said.