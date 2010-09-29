AP Source: Lindsay Lohan admits herself to rehab - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

AP Source: Lindsay Lohan admits herself to rehab

This booking photo provided by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on Friday, Sept. 24, 2010 shows Lindsay Lohan. This booking photo provided by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on Friday, Sept. 24, 2010 shows Lindsay Lohan.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lindsay Lohan is back in rehab.

A person close to the actress, who spoke only on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue, says the 24-year-old star has entered a rehabilitation facility for the treatment of drug and alcohol addiction. No other details were available.

This is the fifth rehab stint for the troubled star. She was released from court-ordered rehab last month after spending 23 days at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Lohan then failed a court-ordered drug test in the weeks that followed, which led to a return to jail last Friday for violating her probation. But she posted $300,000 bail and was released after serving less than one day behind bars.

The actress is required to wear an ankle alcohol monitor and stay away from establishments that primarily sell alcohol until her next court date on Oct. 22.

 

