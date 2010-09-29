Ex-Charger Osgood attacked in cheerleader's home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville receiver and former San Deigo Charger Kassim Osgood leapt out a second-floor window to escape a gun-wielding man who attacked him and a 19-year-old Jaguars cheerleader, according to police.

The armed intruder exchanged gunfire with his ex-girlfriend, Mackenzie Rae Putnal, after putting a gun to her head Monday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

According to the sheriff's report, Osgood, 30, sustained some minor bruises during the attack and while fleeing.

"He's fine," Jaguars coach Jack Del Rio said Wednesday. "I'm aware of it. I really can't comment on that whole deal. He's doing OK."

The Florida Times-Union first reported the incident.

Julian Armond Bartletto, 20, of Jacksonville, was arrested on charges of aggravated battery, false imprisonment, armed robbery, burglary and violation of an injunction. He was being held without bond at the Duval County Jail.

Putnal and Osgood were watching television around 11 p.m. in an upstairs game room when a man walked in with his face covered with a plastic bag and pointed a gun at them. Saying "I can't believe you're with that guy," the man pulled Putnal around the room by her hair and hit her with the gun and his fists before hitting Osgood in the head with the gun, according to the report.

The gunman took Putnal's cell phone and tackled her as she tried to flee. When he ordered the couple to sit on the floor, she escaped downstairs in her parents' home and grabbed a gun, police said. They shot at each other and both missed.

Osgood, meanwhile, jammed a chair under the door, jumped out a window to the lawn below and ran to a neighbor's house to call police.

Putnal identified the man as her ex-boyfriend and called police, according to the report. Bartletto was later found at his home and arrested.

The Jaguars declined comment on Putnal's status as one of the team's 32 cheerleaders. She is listed in the 2010 media guide as a dental hygiene major, but she is no longer on the team's website. The team has a rule forbidding cheerleaders to date players.

Osgood has two receptions for 29 yards this season, including a 24-yard TD catch in the opener against Denver. He played seven seasons for San Diego, and made three Pro Bowls as a special teams ace, before signing with the Jaguars.