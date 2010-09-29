More cases of whooping cough reported around county - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

More cases of whooping cough reported around county

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Thirteen new cases of whooping cough in children around San Diego County were reported this week as the epidemic continues to grow, county health officials announced Wednesday.

The latest cases were in children 4-17, according to the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency.

So far this year, there have been 631 confirmed cases of whooping cough, also known as pertussis, locally, according to the HHSA. That surpasses the previous high of 371 cases set in 2005.

County health officials urged residents to get themselves and their children vaccinated against the disease.

Pertussis typically starts with a cough and runny nose for up to two weeks, followed by weeks to months of rapid coughing fits that sometimes end with a whooping sound.

The illness, which might include a mild fever, is treatable with antibiotics.

