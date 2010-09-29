Sandy: Big heart

Breed: Border Collie Mix

Color: Tan and White

Age: 2 year

Sex: Female

Hair: Medium

Adoption Fee: $105

Identification Number: 50776

Sandy is a fun and stunning to look at girl, who is ready for a big family with a big heart and lots of energy!

Playing fetch or running with her canine friends are just a couple of ways to keep Sandy happy. Even with her independent nature, you will receive a lifetime of love. She will do best in an adult only home that are experienced in Sandy's breed.

Her adoption fee is $105 and includes her spay, current vaccinations, free vet exam, microchipping and license for Oceanside and Vista residents!

Delilah is available for adoption at the North Campus of the San Diego Humane Society.



San Diego Humane Society and SPCA North Campus

2905 San Luis Rey Rd.,Oceanside, CA 92058

(760) 757-4357

Adoption Hours

Open daily 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.