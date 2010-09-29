The sounds of the past come alive at Balboa Theater - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

WEDNESDAY, September 29, 2010

The sounds of the past come alive at Balboa Theater

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The sounds of the past will fill the historic Balboa Theater downtown once again.

The theater's recently inaugurated Wonder Morton Organ will take center stage during a special performance this weekend.

In this News 8 video story, Shawn Styles shows us what it took to bring this magical instrument back to life.

