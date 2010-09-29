Steve Wampler: Climbing to heroic heights

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - He has a smile that lights up a room, he has a laugh that completely contagious and he has a heart that is bigger than the mountain he climbed, because Steve Wampler is a mountain of a man.

"I wanted to make a statement to those kids and young adults out there with physical disabilities. You can do whatever you want to do if you put your mind to it," Steve said.

What Steve put his mind and body to was to conquer the face of El Capitan in Yosemite.

"3,000 feet straight up," he said.

You might say Steve did it the hard way.

"I would say about 20,000 give or take pull-ups over a 60-day period. I was roughly seven to nine hours a day of working on going 300 to 400 feet a day," Steve said.

Steve Wampler became the first person with cerebral palsy to climb El Capitan and he did it not only to heighten awareness about overcoming physical challenges, but also to raise money for his foundation that helps fund an outdoor camp for children with disabilities.

So what went through Steve's mind when he reached the summit? You can ask him yourself at a celebration for Steve to be held this Saturday, October 2 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Donovan's Circle of Fifths.

In the meantime, this college-educated, married father of two has proven to the world that we are not limited by our physical ability, but only by our inability to dream.