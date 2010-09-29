Here boy! Dog back home after many months & miles

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Missing for months, a dog from Paradise Hills has been found after high-tailing it all the way to Santa Ysabel.

More than six months after Bandit the beagle disappeared from his family's backyard, he was finally reunited with the little girl who has felt so guilty for losing him.

"She came because she's the one that thinks she lost him so it's good to see him," dog owner Gil Garcia said.

This past March, five-year-old Julian accidentally left the gate open, allowing Bandit -- who is actually her 14-year-old brother's dog -- to escape.

"She felt really bad, especially when Ryan came throwing it back in her face, 'You lost my dog, you lost my dog,'" Gil said.

But on Tuesday morning, the Garcia family got the call they never expected. Bandit had been found.

"All three kids jumped up and me and my wife jumped up, it was just exciting, pretty cool. You hate to say you wrote something off but we considered after six, almost seven months that he was gone, and then to find out they found him in Julian and we live down near Bonita -- so he was a long way from home," Gil said.

On Monday, someone who found Bandit running loose in Santa Ysabel turned him in to County Animal Services. His owners were found through a microchip behind his neck.

"If an animal ever gets out, as Bandit is proof, it's the animal ticket home. We owe all that to that microchip, because otherwise nobody would know who he is," County Department of Animal Services Lt. Dan DeSousa said.

The county's Department of Animal Services offers microchipping at their shelters on Thursdays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The fee is $20.